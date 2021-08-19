Mahindra XUV700 AdrenoX Connect technology explained

Mahindra raised the curtains off its much-awaited premium SUV, the XUV700 on 14 August, 2021. The vehicle is offered in both MX Series and AdrenoX Series. The MX Series is available in both petrol and diesel engine options, while the AdrenoX Series is available in three trims – AX3, AX5, and AX7. Read below to learn more about the AdrenoX technology –

What is it?

The large 10.25-inch infotainment system is powered by AdrenoX Connect that offers over 60 connected features. The AdrenoX Connect AI has been developed by Bosch to offer an innovative, immersive, and intuitive experience to customers. The Connected Solution platform is engineered in India with software and system competencies for on-board and off-board. The various connectivity features can be accessed on both the mobile app and smart watches via the AdrenoX connectivity system.

What are its top-feature highlights?

The AdrenoX Series of the XUV700 offers a wide range of features, such as –

Enhanced safety

The AdenoX connected system offers personalised safety alerts and driver drowsiness alert. The system allows a personalised alert to be set and indicate the driver to slow down. The first-in-class driver drowsiness detection feature analyses the situation and alerts the driver. Additionally, emergency assistance using e-call/SOS is enabled through the AdrenoX Connect app.

Convenience and comfort

Using the journey planner, the user can pre-plan the journey on the mobile with configurable pit stops, reminders and integrate it with the vehicle’s navigation system. Along with the remote start/stop function, the system allows the user to pre-set the cabin temperature as per individual preference. Moreover, the user can also remotely control windows via the mobile app or a smart watch.

In-car connectivity

The content applications on the infotainment provides access to a wide variety of content such as news, weather, horoscope, points of interest around a location, and travel recommendations from content partners. The smart home feature allows the user to configure and control the devices at home from the car. Moreover, the Alexa Built-in integration makes it possible to control the vehicle functions while driving as well as through remote voice commands.

24x7 access to vehicle data

The user can access the vehicle data and dashboard via the AdrenoX Connect app on the smartphone as well as the smart watch for quick glance at the vehicle status. The user can avail of additional information to understand the vehicle usage via geo/time fencing, valet mode, etc.