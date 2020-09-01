CarWale
    Mahindra XUV500 automatic available in three variants; prices start at 14.43 lakh

    Desirazu Venkat

    -Six-speed torque converter with creep function

    -A 2.2-litre diesel engine, producing 153bhp/360Nm

    Mahindra has reintroduced the automatic transmission for the XUV500. It is available in the W7, W9, and W11 (O) variants with prices starting at Rs 14.43 lakh (ex-showroom Pune). The engine in question is Mahindra’s BS6 compliant 2.2-litre diesel which produces 153bhp/360Nm, while the transmission is a six-speed torque converter. The gearbox was previously offered in the XUV500’s BS4 avatars, for both its petrol- and diesel-powered models. 

    Apart from the gear lever, slight changes to the instrument cluster and the exterior badging, these AT variants are exactly the same as their manual counterparts in terms of design, features, and layout. 

    The Mahindra XUV500 is a rival to the likes of Tata Harrier AT, Jeep Compass AT, and the Hyundai Tucson AT. 

    Mahindra XUV500 automatic prices (ex-showroom Pune): 

    Mahindra XUV500 W7 automatic- Rs 14.43 lakh 

    Mahindra XUV500 W9 automatic- Rs 16.14 lakh

    Mahindra XUV500 W11 (O) automatic- Rs 17.66 lakh 

    Mahindra XUV500 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 16.04 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 16.78 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 15.78 Lakh
    Pune₹ 15.93 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 16.12 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 14.88 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 16.20 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 15.15 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 15.01 Lakh
