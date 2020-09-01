CarWale
    Fourth-gen Honda City variants revised; prices start at Rs 9.29 lakh

    Fourth-gen Honda City variants revised; prices start at Rs 9.29 lakh

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Fourth-gen Honda City variants revised; prices start at Rs 9.29 lakh

    - The fourth-gen Honda City will be offered in SV and V variants

    - The CVT variants have been discontinued

    Honda Cars India has realigned the variant line-up of the fourth-generation City. The model will now be available in two variants, SV and V, with prices starting at Rs 9.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It will be powered by a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine paired to a five-speed manual transmission.

    The fourth-gen Honda City was previously offered in four trims including SV, V, VX, and ZX.  A five-speed manual transmission was a standard while a CVT was offered as an option, and the latter has now been discontinued.

    Speaking on the development, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India, said, “While the all-new fifth-gen Honda City has created a new benchmark of supremacy, occupying the most premium position in the mid-size sedan segment, we have decided to continue selling the fourth generation Honda City as it continues to be a popular model with its contemporary styling, and is also BS-6 emission compliant. With the continuation of the fourth generation Honda City in SV and V grade, we have ensured that the City brand is available to a wider set of customers in terms of trims and different price points in the mid-size sedan segment.”

    The following are the updated variant-wise prices of the fourth-gen Honda City (ex-showroom, Delhi):

    City SV petrol MT: Rs 9, 29,990

    City V petrol MT: Rs 9, 99,990 

