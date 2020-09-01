CarWale
    Aditya Nadkarni

    2,071 Views
    Maruti Suzuki sales increase by 15.3 per cent in August 2020

    - Maruti Suzuki posts growth of 17.1 per cent Y-o-Y

    - The company exported 7,920 units in August 2020

    Maruti Suzuki India posted total sales of 1, 24,624 units in August 2020. The company reported a growth of 15.3 per cent over July 2020, and 17.1 per cent compared to the same period last year. The total sales of the brand include domestic sales of 1, 15,325 units, and 1,379 units for other OEMs. 

    Maruti Suzuki also exported 7,920 units in August 2020, a drop of 15.3% over August 2019. The company said that all production and sales continue to take place in full consistency with all the safety requirements for employees and customers.

    Last month, Maruti launched the S-Cross petrol in India, details of which are available here. The carmaker also achieved a sales milestone of 40 lakh units with the Alto. Last week, the brand also introduced subscription services in Hyderabad and Pune.

