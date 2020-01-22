Mahindra XUV300 achieves five-star Global NCAP safety rating

- Five stars for adult occupant protection

- Four stars for child occupant protection

- Highest points among all five-star rated Indian cars

The Mahindra XUV300 has set a new benchmark in safety amongst all Indian cars. It recently achieved a five-star rating from Global NCAP that was conducted in Germany.

Mahindra's new kid on the block is now on the top of the list amongst the safest cars in India. It has bagged five stars for adult occupant protection and four stars for child occupant protection. In fact, the latter four-star child safety rating makes the XUV300 the first Indian car to attain such a high score.

With this result, Mahindra with their XUV300 SUV has achieved the highest combined score for Indian cars in both the adult and child protection categories. It's not just a proud moment for the carmaker, but for us as well, especially when passenger vehicles completely made in India are now achieving global quality and safety standards. Another recent vehicle to be awarded by the Global NCAP is the upcoming Tata Altroz premium hatchback.