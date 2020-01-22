Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Mahindra XUV300 achieves five-star Global NCAP safety rating

Mahindra XUV300 achieves five-star Global NCAP safety rating

January 22, 2020, 09:59 AM IST by Ninad Ambre
20055 Views
Be the first to comment
Mahindra XUV300 achieves five-star Global NCAP safety rating

- Five stars for adult occupant protection

- Four stars for child occupant protection

- Highest points among all five-star rated Indian cars

The Mahindra XUV300 has set a new benchmark in safety amongst all Indian cars. It recently achieved a five-star rating from Global NCAP that was conducted in Germany.

Mahindra's new kid on the block is now on the top of the list amongst the safest cars in India. It has bagged five stars for adult occupant protection and four stars for child occupant protection. In fact, the latter four-star child safety rating makes the XUV300 the first Indian car to attain such a high score. 

Mahindra XUV300 Exterior

With this result, Mahindra with their XUV300 SUV has achieved the highest combined score for Indian cars in both the adult and child protection categories. It's not just a proud moment for the carmaker, but for us as well, especially when passenger vehicles completely made in India are now achieving global quality and safety standards. Another recent vehicle to be awarded by the Global NCAP is the upcoming Tata Altroz premium hatchback.

Mahindra XUV300 Exterior
  • Mahindra
  • Mahindra XUV300
  • XUV300
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Mahindra XUV300 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 9.73 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 10.11 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 9.35 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 9.73 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 9.81 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 9.25 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 9.65 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 9.27 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 9.25 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Mahindra TUV300 Is It A Better SUV Now?

Mahindra TUV300 Is It A Better SUV Now?

The facelifted TUV300 is Mahindra’s answer to t ...

1604 Likes
104322 Views

Mahindra Alturas G4 Better than the Toyota Fortuner. Here's Why

Mahindra Alturas G4 Better than the Toyota Fortuner. Here's Why

Yes, this Mahindra competes with the Toyota For ...

2819 Likes
315352 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Tata Nexon FaceliftTata Nexon Facelift

22nd Jan 2020

7L - ₹ 11L
Tata Tiago FaceliftTata Tiago Facelift

22nd Jan 2020

4L - ₹ 7L
Tata Tigor FaceliftTata Tigor Facelift

22nd Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 7L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

23rd Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

28th Jan 2020

15L - ₹ 17L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)
Ad*T&C Apply
Presenting

TATA ALTROZ

Starts at ₹5.29 Lakh*

Explore More

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in