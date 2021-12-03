CarWale
    Mahindra posts cumulative sales of 40,102 units in November 2021

    Jay Shah

    - Exports stood at 3,101 units 

    - Utility vehicle sales up by eight per cent 

    Mahindra and Mahindra has reported that it sold a total of 40,102 vehicles in the month of November 2021. This cumulative record consists of passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and exports to the global markets. The utility vehicle segment observed a positive surge of eight per cent 19,384 units retailed in the last month. 

    Mahindra Left Front Three Quarter

    Under the domestic sales category, the cars and vans segment observed a drop in sales with just 74 units retailed in the previous month. The exports climbed to 3,101 vehicles being sent to global markets, thereby registering a 90 per cent year-on-year growth. Overall, 19,458 passenger vehicles were sold by the Indian carmaker in November 2021.

    Mahindra Left Front Three Quarter

    In another news, last month, Mahindra Finance marked its entry into the leasing and subscription business with ‘Quiklyz’. In the first phase, the program has been launched in Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Noida, Pune, and Mumbai and you can know more about it here.

    Mahindra Right Front Three Quarter

    According to Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “Our growth in SUVs continues with an 8% increase in the month of November. The demand remains strong across our product portfolio of SUVs, Pickups, and Small Commercial Vehicles. Momentum in exports continues with a 90% growth. The issues around semi-conductor related parts continue to remain a challenge for the industry. We are monitoring the situation closely and taking appropriate steps.”

