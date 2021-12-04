CarWale
    Car waiting periods, effects of fuel price hike and more: Indian car market sales analysed: The CarWale Podcast

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tough times were aplenty in the last few months, be it on the personal level, professional level, or a mix of both. As we try and make our way through, adapting to the new normal, we take a look back at what all the auto industry faced in the past two years in terms of challenges, as well as a deep-dive analysis of car sales, be it the rise and fall of particular products or the causes behind them. We discuss all this, and then some more, with CarWale analyst guru Nikhil Puthran. Click on the link below to listen to our latest episode of the podcast.

    Indian car market sales analysed

    In the past few years, we’ve witnessed a healthy rise in the demand for SUVs of all kinds, be it hardcore 4x4 SUVs or even compact SUVs and micro-SUVs, as they are popularly known as. The demand for SUVs is now almost as high as that of hatchbacks. But what exactly is happening? Are there any stats to support the same? To know all about it, click on the link above.

    What were the significant factors that affected the auto industry in the recent past?

    The auto industry had barely moved on from the hit of the BS3 firesale, and although manufacturers and dealers were more prepared this time around, the transition to BS6 was nothing short of chaotic. This was followed by a global pandemic which lead to a country-wide lockdown, where manufacturers, for the first time in India, even declared zilch sales in March 2020. The COVID-19 situation improved and sales skyrocketed, only to be hit by another setback in the form of a semiconductor chip shortage, which is not expected to end anytime soon. Waiting periods of models have soared from three months to more than a year! Which models are these and how long does one have to wait before getting their hands on their new prized possession? Click on the link above to find out. 

    Mahindra posts cumulative sales of 40,102 units in November 2021

