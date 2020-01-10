Please Tell Us Your City

Lexus LC 500h to be launched in India on 31 January

January 10, 2020, 06:34 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
2036 Views
Be the first to comment
- Draws design inspiration from the LFA

- To be powered by 3.5-litre Atkinson cycle V6 engine

Toyota’s luxury arm Lexus will further expand its product portfolio in India with the launch of the LC 500h on 31 January, 2020. The LC 500h draws inspiration from the LFA. The two-seat vehicle features a longer bonnet which is complimented by sharp headlamps with teardrop-shaped accents and a gigantic grille. The sharply raked roofline flows neatly onto the short stubby boot, thereby rendering it a sporty coupe-ish stance. 

Under the hood, the Lexus LC 500h will be powered by a 3.5-litre Atkinson cycle V6 engine which produces 295bhp. The two electric motors produce an additional 177bhp to provide a combined power output figure of 354bhp and 348Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a 10-speed gearbox, which is a combination of three-step CVT with four-speed torque converter. 

As for the interior, the Lexus LC 500h will get premium upholstery and large touchscreen infotainment system. The vehicle gets narrow air vents that enhances its sporty appeal. The company is expected to introduce the LC 500h as more of a grand tourer rather than a sporty coupe. More details about the vehicle will be known post its official launch later this month. 

Post launch, the LC 500h will compete against the likes of the Jaguar F-Pace and the BMW Z4. In terms of pricing, it is expected to be priced under Rs 2.0 crore in India. 

