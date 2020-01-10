Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Discounts of up to Rs 5 lakhs on Honda CR-V, City and Jazz

Discounts of up to Rs 5 lakhs on Honda CR-V, City and Jazz

January 10, 2020, 05:39 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
20168 Views
Be the first to comment
Discounts of up to Rs 5 lakhs on Honda CR-V, City and Jazz

Select Honda dealers in India are offering huge discounts across the model range in the month of January 2020. The benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, extended warranty, prepaid maintenance packages and accessories. The discounts are valid for MY2019 and MY2020 cars.

MY2019

The 4WD and 2WD variants of the Honda CR-V can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 5 lakhs and Rs 4 lakhs respectively. The Civic diesel variants are offered with a cash discount of Rs 2.50 lakhs. The petrol trim of the model is available with a cash discount of Rs 1.5 lakhs for the V CVT trim, Rs 1.25 lakhs for the Vx trim and Rs 75,000 for the Zx CVT trim. Additionally, the Vx and Zx trims receive an exchange offer worth Rs 25,000.

Discounts on the Honda BR-V include a cash discount of Rs 33,500, exchange bonus of Rs 50,000 and accessories worth Rs 26,500. The BS6 City is offered with a cash discount of Rs 32,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000. The Jazz can be availed with a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 each. 

The Honda WR-V, meanwhile, is available with a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. The Amaze is offered with a five-year warranty and a three year prepaid maintenance pack or an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000. 

MY2020 

The diesel powered Honda Civic can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 2 lakhs. The BR-V is offered with a cash discount of Rs 28,500, exchange bonus of Rs 45,000 and accessories worth Rs 26,500. The BS6 compliant City is available with a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. Additionally, the automatic trims of the model receive a discount of Rs 2,000.

Discounts on the Honda WR-V include a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. The Jazz is available with a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 each. The Amaze is offered with a five-year warranty or an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000.

  • Honda
  • Civic
  • City
  • CR-V
  • Honda city
  • Jazz
  • Honda Jazz
  • Honda Civic
  • Honda CR-V
  • Honda Amaze
  • Amaze
  • WR-V
  • Honda WR-V
  • BR-V
  • Honda BR-V
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Honda Amaze Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 7 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 7.25 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 6.52 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 6.9 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 6.98 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 6.6 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 6.83 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 6.55 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 6.47 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Honda City 2014 : First Impression

Honda City 2014 : First Impression

A quick first impression of the New 2014 Honda ...

973 Likes
394374 Views

Honda Jazz Practical Or Not?

Honda Jazz Practical Or Not?

Honda's premium hatchback, the Jazz has quite a ...

1962 Likes
269432 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

21st Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

21st Jan 2020

15L - ₹ 17L
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 8L
Mercedes-Benz GLE NewMercedes-Benz GLE New

28th Jan 2020

65L - ₹ 80L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in