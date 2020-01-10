Discounts of up to Rs 5 lakhs on Honda CR-V, City and Jazz

Select Honda dealers in India are offering huge discounts across the model range in the month of January 2020. The benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, extended warranty, prepaid maintenance packages and accessories. The discounts are valid for MY2019 and MY2020 cars.

MY2019

The 4WD and 2WD variants of the Honda CR-V can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 5 lakhs and Rs 4 lakhs respectively. The Civic diesel variants are offered with a cash discount of Rs 2.50 lakhs. The petrol trim of the model is available with a cash discount of Rs 1.5 lakhs for the V CVT trim, Rs 1.25 lakhs for the Vx trim and Rs 75,000 for the Zx CVT trim. Additionally, the Vx and Zx trims receive an exchange offer worth Rs 25,000.

Discounts on the Honda BR-V include a cash discount of Rs 33,500, exchange bonus of Rs 50,000 and accessories worth Rs 26,500. The BS6 City is offered with a cash discount of Rs 32,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000. The Jazz can be availed with a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 each.

The Honda WR-V, meanwhile, is available with a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. The Amaze is offered with a five-year warranty and a three year prepaid maintenance pack or an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000.

MY2020

The diesel powered Honda Civic can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 2 lakhs. The BR-V is offered with a cash discount of Rs 28,500, exchange bonus of Rs 45,000 and accessories worth Rs 26,500. The BS6 compliant City is available with a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. Additionally, the automatic trims of the model receive a discount of Rs 2,000.

Discounts on the Honda WR-V include a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. The Jazz is available with a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 each. The Amaze is offered with a five-year warranty or an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000.