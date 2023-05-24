Lexus LBX teased ahead of its 5 June debut

- New entry-level SUV

- Most likely to get pure-EV version too

After trademarking the name back in 2020, Lexus has officially announced that the ‘LBX’ nameplate will debut on 5 June, 2023. It is most likely to be an entry-level SUV and we expect it to also get a pure EV version alongside the hybrid.

The LBX is one of the three new models Lexus plans to introduce this year. The other two are – a second-gen GX and an all-new TX. The former is expected to be based on the Land Cruiser Prado with rugged ladder-on-frame underpinnings. Meanwhile, the TX is most likely a rebadged version of the all-new Toyota Grand Highlander, which debuted a few months back.

Coming back to the LBX, it is most likely to be positioned below the UX. It could take the rugged styling from the flagship LX but have compact dimensions. As seen in the teaser image, the tail lamp running across the tailgate looks modern.

We expect Lexus to introduce the all-new LBX in India as well, promptly after it goes on sale in the international markets.