Lamborghini SCV12 teased ahead of debut

- Lamborghini SCV12 has been teased on the official website and app

- The model will be propelled by an 830bhp 6.5-litre NA V12 engine

Lamborghini is all set to reveal the SCV12 track-only car soon. The model has been teased on the brand’s official website and though we don’t have an official date of unveiling, teaser images of the SCV12 on the marquee’s official app, Lamborghini Unica, hint that the debut isn’t far away.

Coming to the teaser image, the Lamborghini SCV12, which is developed by the brand’s Squadra Corse division, features a front splitter and side skirts hugging the tarmac, LED lights with an octagonal surround, roof scoop, large carbon fibre rear wing and what seems to be a livery similar to the Huracan Super Trofeo series, with a green paintjob and orange highlights. We can also expect 19-inch and 20-inch wheels at the front and rear respectively, wrapped in bespoke Pirelli rubber.

Underpinned by an all-new carbon-fibre chassis, the Lamborghini SCV12 will breathe to life from a 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12 engine that is claimed to produce a power output north of 830bhp. Power will be sent via a six-speed sequential gearbox to the rear wheels.