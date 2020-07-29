Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition teased yet again

- New Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition teaser reveals fascia of the mid-size SUV

- The model is likely to be launched in India soon

Jeep India has released the second teaser of the Compass Night Eagle edition ahead of its launch that is expected to take place soon. The new teaser video shared on the brand’s social media channels gives us a glimpse of the fascia of the limited edition model.

As seen in the teaser, the new Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition will feature a black paintjob, LED headlamps, LED DRLs, LED fog lights, black roof rails and skid plates. Also on offer will be Gloss Black alloy wheels.

The Compass Night Eagle edition from Jeep, which was revealed last year, is also expected to come equipped with all-black upholstery, Gloss Black trims on the dashboard, dual-zone climate control, push-button start and an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Powertrain options on the upcoming Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition are expected to be the same 1.4-litre petrol engine and 2.0-litre diesel engine, both of which are offered with the standard models. Transmission options might include a six-speed manual unit as standard as well as a seven-speed DCT for the petrol variant and nine-speed torque converter unit for the diesel variant.