  • Lamborghini SCV12 previewed ahead of unveil later this year

Lamborghini SCV12 previewed ahead of unveil later this year

June 24, 2020, 02:45 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Lamborghini SCV12 previewed ahead of unveil later this year

- Lamborghini SCV12 will feature the brand’s most powerful V12 engine to date

- The company claims more aerodynamic efficiency and higher downforce levels than a GT3 car

Lamborghini has been working on a track-only car for a while now, and the company recently shared teaser images of the same, details of which can be read here. Developed by the brand’s ‘Squadra Corse’ motorsport division, the SCV12 has been designed by the Centro Stile department.

Lamborghini Aventador Left Side View

The Lamborghini SCV12 will be propelled by the brand’s most powerful NA V12 engine in the history of the brand, capable of exceeding 830bhp, courtesy of ‘aerodynamic supercharging at high speed’ according to the Italian marque.

Lamborghini Aventador Rear view

Lamborghini claims that The SCV12, which benefits from Lamborghini Squadra Corse’s GT motorsport expertise, produces increased aerodynamic efficiency and higher downforce levels than a GT3 car. The SCV12’s front bonnet has a double air intake and a central rib directing airflow to the ram-air intake scoop located on the roof. This directs dynamic air pressure created by the car’s movement to increase static air pressure in the engine’s intake manifold, creating greater airflow through the engine and increasing power. The model features a prominent splitter at the front, lateral flicks and vertical fins on the side sills, and a custom-built carbon fibre rear wing.

Lamborghini Aventador Front view

Based on a new carbon-fibre chassis that allows for a greater power-to-weight ratio and better handling, the Lamborghini SCV12 will send power to the rear wheels via a six-speed sequential gearbox. A Pushrod rear suspension system is installed directly on the gearbox, while power is delivered on the track courtesy of specially developed Pirelli tyres fitted on magnesium rims. The SCV12 will be assembled entirely within the Lamborghini Squadra Corse factory in Sant’Agata Bolognese as a limited edition model. The unveil is set to take place later this year.

  • Lamborghini
  • Lamborghini SCV12
  • SCV12
