Lamborghini brings 'The Lounge' to Tokyo

The Italian sports car manufacturer, Automobili Lamborghini in association with Japanese fashion designer, Yohji Yamamoto has inaugurated ‘The Lounge Tokyo’ in the residential area of Roppongi, Japan. The Tokyo lounge is the second such lounge of its type after New York, United States.

The Lounge Tokyo features a permanent Ad Personam studio where the potential customers can fully customise every aspect of their new Lamborghini’s exterior, interior color and trim. It also provides a unique insight into the world of Lamborghini to VIPs, owners and their families. Showcased at the event was a new special edition Aventador S and wardrobe collection which are both designed by Yohji Yamamoto in contrasting red and black color palettes.

The ground floor of the three-storey lounge offers entry into the Lamborghini lifestyle and a venue for personalised handovers to owners of their new Lamborghini. The second and third floors can be utilised for organizing special events, exhibitions and business / personal meetings.

Katia Bassi, Chief Marketing & Communication Officer of Automobili Lamborghini said, “We created this lounge because we are designers of experience, and we want guests to enjoy the real Italian Lamborghini feeling in this space: a little of Sant’Agata Bolognese soul in the heart of Tokyo. It reflects our attitude to innovating, while maintaining our brand DNA and our Italian cultural identity; the Lounge’s core concept of informal luxury expresses the Lamborghini worldview while welcoming guests to this intimate and exclusive environment that evokes the Lamborghini brand at every turn.”

Yohji Yamamoto said, “With their inimitable design, Lamborghini super sports cars are more instantly recognizable than any other car manufacturer - just one glance is enough. I am delighted to see the realization of this collaboration, highlighting the uniqueness, the timelessness, and the abundant passion, which are characteristic of both our brands.”