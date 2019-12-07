Please Tell Us Your City

  • Jeep Compass BS6 petrol variant spotted ahead of launch

Jeep Compass BS6 petrol variant spotted ahead of launch

December 07, 2019, 01:12 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Jeep Compass BS6 petrol variant spotted ahead of launch

- Jeep Compass BS6 petrol unit produces 10bhp more than the outgoing model

- The model is expected to be launched early next year

New spy images shared on the web reveal a test-mule of the BS6 compliant version of the petrol powered Jeep Compass. The spy images, taken in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, reveal a few details regarding the upcoming model.

Jeep Compass Exterior

As seen in the spy images, a sticker on the rear windshield of the Jeep Compass test-mule reveals that the model is being tested for BS6 compliance. The model is a petrol powered unit, and the sticker also reveals that the model will be updated to produce 170bhp. The test-mule in question is the FWD unit in the Sport trim.

Jeep Compass Exterior

In the current state of tune, the Jeep Compass petrol variant is powered by a 1.4-litre Multi-Air engine that produces 160bhp and 250Nm of torque. This engine is paired to a six-speed manual transmission as standard while a seven-speed DSG gearbox is offered as an option.

Jeep Compass Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 18.42 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 19.53 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 18.35 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 18.71 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 18.76 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 17.34 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 18.97 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 17.48 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 17.42 Lakhs onwards

