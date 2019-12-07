Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Hyundai begins Free Car Clinic in India

Hyundai begins Free Car Clinic in India

December 07, 2019, 01:28 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
46980 Views
Be the first to comment
Hyundai begins Free Car Clinic in India

- Campaign aimed at check-up of all Hyundai cars

- Participating customers will get a complimentary free car health check-up

- Attractive offers and discounts available at all dealerships

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has organised a car check-up camp from 6 December to 15 December across all 800 authorised dealerships in India. The objective of this camp is to proactively diagnose, and if needed, recommend any service requirements to their customers.

HMIL has advised all their authorised dealerships to provide free car check-up to Hyundai car owners. This will include a free 50-point scrutiny and even an AC check-up. Additionally, there is a 30 per cent discount on value added services and 25 per cent discount on labour charges. What's more, customers purchasing any spares can also avail a five per cent discount, while a 10 per cent discount is being given on road side assistance.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Exterior

This camp will ensure that Hyundai car owners can prevent problems in their car, and if any, get them repaired as well. Such after-sales service campaigns prove beneficial to both the customers as well as the carmakers. Cars get inspected for any issues while educating customers about the importance of vehicle care and maintenance.

  • Hyundai
  • Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS
  • Grand i10 NIOS
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 5.95 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 6.09 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 5.6 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 5.97 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 5.97 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 5.72 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 5.85 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 5.59 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 5.64 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Hyundai Elantra Review

Hyundai Elantra Review

The Hyundai Elantra in its new avatar arrived i ...

5109 Likes
428350 Views

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

1189 Likes
214004 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Unveils on : Dec 2019

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Unveils on : Dec 2019

15L - ₹ 17L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in