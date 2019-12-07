Hyundai begins Free Car Clinic in India

- Campaign aimed at check-up of all Hyundai cars

- Participating customers will get a complimentary free car health check-up

- Attractive offers and discounts available at all dealerships

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has organised a car check-up camp from 6 December to 15 December across all 800 authorised dealerships in India. The objective of this camp is to proactively diagnose, and if needed, recommend any service requirements to their customers.

HMIL has advised all their authorised dealerships to provide free car check-up to Hyundai car owners. This will include a free 50-point scrutiny and even an AC check-up. Additionally, there is a 30 per cent discount on value added services and 25 per cent discount on labour charges. What's more, customers purchasing any spares can also avail a five per cent discount, while a 10 per cent discount is being given on road side assistance.

This camp will ensure that Hyundai car owners can prevent problems in their car, and if any, get them repaired as well. Such after-sales service campaigns prove beneficial to both the customers as well as the carmakers. Cars get inspected for any issues while educating customers about the importance of vehicle care and maintenance.