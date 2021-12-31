Hyundai Stargazer MPV spotted testing in the international market

- Likely to share its underpinnings with the upcoming Kia Carens

- Believed to share engine options with the Carens

Hyundai Stargazer MPV has been spied testing in the international market. The heavily camouflaged test mule is likely to share its underpinnings with the Kia Carens, which is expected to be launched in India next year. At the time of launch, the three-row SUV will be available in both six-seat and seven-seat configurations.

Based on what can be seen, the Stargazer will get a rectangular mesh grille which will be complemented by triangular headlamp clusters. Additionally, the vehicle will get a raked front windshield and a clamshell bonnet. The rear profile will be highlighted by arrow-shaped LED taillights and high-mount stop lamps. To further highlight the MPV character the vehicle will get an integrated spoiler.

Mechanically, the vehicle is expected to offer two petrol and one diesel engine options, which will be shared with the Carens. The petrol engine options include a 1.5-litre petrol engine which produces 113bhp and 144Nm of torque and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine which generates 138bhp and 242Nm of torque. The diesel version is expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre engine that generates 113bhp and 250Nm of torque.

Post its debut in the international market, the Stargazer might be introduced in India at a later date. More details in this regard will be known in the days to come.

Source - AS