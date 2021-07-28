CarWale
    Hyundai plans to introduce a mass market EV in India in next three years

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Hyundai sets up 14 EV charging units at its newly inaugurated India headquarter 

    - Hyundai Kona EV customers can charge at the newly set up chargers at the company headquarter

    - Considering strong demand for sub-four metre SUVs Hyundai Venue might get an electric drivetrain

    Hyundai India is working on plans to introduce a mass-market EV in the country in the next three years. The company chose to be tight-lipped about the developments, however, considering the popularity of the sub-four metre segment, the Hyundai Venue might get an electric drivetrain. The electric iteration of the Venue could also emerge as a strong competitor to the likes of Tata Nexon EV in India. That said, the company is yet to work on plans for a specialised distribution system for EVs.

    The company has set up 14 EV charging units at its newly inaugurated Hyundai Corporate headquarter. This includes three DC fast chargers and 11 AC normal chargers. The Hyundai Kona EV customers can charge their vehicles at the new charging station set up at the Hyundai headquarter. To showcase its technological prowess, the company showcased the Nexo and the Ionic 5 during the inaugural event of India headquarter but there are no plans to launch them anytime soon in the country. For the first-look review of the Hyundai Nexo, click here

    Although Hyundai is working on plans to introduce EVs for India, the timelines are dependent on the status of charging infrastructure in the country. Electric mobility is the way forward, and we expect to see further development in this regard soon. 

