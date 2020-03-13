Please Tell Us Your City

Hyundai Elantra facelift diesel variant specs leaked; launch likely soon

March 13, 2020, 07:49 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Hyundai Elantra facelift diesel variant specs leaked; launch likely soon

- The Hyundai Elantra facelift will soon receive a 1.5-litre diesel powertrain

- Model will be offered in four trims

Hyundai launched the Elantra facelift in India in October last year. The model is currently available only with a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre petrol engine. A leaked document shared on the web reveals that the model is expected to receive a diesel powertrain soon.

Hyundai Elantra Exterior

As per the leaked image, the Hyundai Elantra facelift will be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre diesel mill that will produce 113bhp. This is expected to be the same motor that will be found under the hood of the new-gen Creta and facelifted Verna.

Hyundai Elantra Exterior

The leaked document also reveals that the Hyundai Elantra facelift diesel variant will be offered in four trims including S, SX, SX AT and SX (O) AT. Transmission options on the model are likely to remain unchanged, including the six-speed manual transmission and six-speed automatic transmission. The diesel powered Elantra facelift is expected to be launched in the coming weeks.

  • Hyundai
  • hyundai elantra
  • elantra
Hyundai Elantra Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 18.85 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 20.02 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 18.56 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 19.02 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 19.21 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 17.96 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 19.35 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 17.76 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 17.66 Lakhs onwards

