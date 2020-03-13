Hyundai Elantra facelift diesel variant specs leaked; launch likely soon

- The Hyundai Elantra facelift will soon receive a 1.5-litre diesel powertrain

- Model will be offered in four trims

Hyundai launched the Elantra facelift in India in October last year. The model is currently available only with a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre petrol engine. A leaked document shared on the web reveals that the model is expected to receive a diesel powertrain soon.

As per the leaked image, the Hyundai Elantra facelift will be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre diesel mill that will produce 113bhp. This is expected to be the same motor that will be found under the hood of the new-gen Creta and facelifted Verna.

The leaked document also reveals that the Hyundai Elantra facelift diesel variant will be offered in four trims including S, SX, SX AT and SX (O) AT. Transmission options on the model are likely to remain unchanged, including the six-speed manual transmission and six-speed automatic transmission. The diesel powered Elantra facelift is expected to be launched in the coming weeks.

