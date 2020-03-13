Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Exclusive: Hyundai i20 N spotted in production guise ahead of its launch

Exclusive: Hyundai i20 N spotted in production guise ahead of its launch

March 13, 2020, 05:02 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
20228 Views
Be the first to comment
Exclusive: Hyundai i20 N spotted in production guise ahead of its launch

- Features sporty tweaks to its exteriors

- Expected to get a stiffer suspension setup

- Likely to be powered by a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine

What you are looking at are the exclusive spy shots of the performance-oriented 2020 Hyundai i20 N in production guise. The new hot hatch from Hyundai’s N division will make its debut in the months to come, while the car is expected to go on sale globally later this year.

Hyundai New Elite i20 Exterior

Now although heavily camouflaged, we can notice that the new Hyundai i20 N features tweaks to its exteriors. It is expected to feature a large grille and a revised bumper with a lower-lip spoiler. What’s also noticeable are the bigger machined alloys with low-profile tyres and a lowered ride height.

Hyundai New Elite i20 Exterior

The 2020 Hyundai i20 N is expected to ride on stiffer springs that should improve its handling and it is safe to assume that the brakes will be uprated, too, to bring the car to stops. It will also get a dual-port exhaust and we can expect a redesigned rear bumper as well. On the inside, expect it to feature sportier bits like dark interiors with contrast highlights and premium leather upholstery.

Under the hood, the new Hyundai i20 N is likely to be powered by a 1.6-litre TGDI turbo-petrol engine that is likely to develop close to 200bhp. Globally, the new i20 N will rival the likes of the Volkswagen Golf GTI and the Ford Fiesta ST.

Hyundai New Elite i20 Exterior

Now, Hyundai has confirmed it is serious about getting its N division performance cars to the domestic market. In that regard, we can anticipate the 2020 Hyundai i20 N to come to India as early as next year.

  • Hyundai
  • i20 N
  • New Elite i20
  • Hyundai New Elite i20
  • Hyundai i20 N
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

Hyundai Aura | Can It Better The Maruti Dzire?

Hyundai Aura | Can It Better The Maruti Dzire?

Hyundai kick-started 2020 with the all-new Aura – ...

146 Likes
37939 Views

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

2045 Likes
391900 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Hyundai New CretaHyundai New Creta

16th Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 17L
Volkswagen T-RocVolkswagen T-Roc

18th Mar 2020

18L - ₹ 22L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 11L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in