Exclusive: Hyundai i20 N spotted in production guise ahead of its launch

- Features sporty tweaks to its exteriors

- Expected to get a stiffer suspension setup

- Likely to be powered by a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine

What you are looking at are the exclusive spy shots of the performance-oriented 2020 Hyundai i20 N in production guise. The new hot hatch from Hyundai’s N division will make its debut in the months to come, while the car is expected to go on sale globally later this year.

Now although heavily camouflaged, we can notice that the new Hyundai i20 N features tweaks to its exteriors. It is expected to feature a large grille and a revised bumper with a lower-lip spoiler. What’s also noticeable are the bigger machined alloys with low-profile tyres and a lowered ride height.

The 2020 Hyundai i20 N is expected to ride on stiffer springs that should improve its handling and it is safe to assume that the brakes will be uprated, too, to bring the car to stops. It will also get a dual-port exhaust and we can expect a redesigned rear bumper as well. On the inside, expect it to feature sportier bits like dark interiors with contrast highlights and premium leather upholstery.

Under the hood, the new Hyundai i20 N is likely to be powered by a 1.6-litre TGDI turbo-petrol engine that is likely to develop close to 200bhp. Globally, the new i20 N will rival the likes of the Volkswagen Golf GTI and the Ford Fiesta ST.

Now, Hyundai has confirmed it is serious about getting its N division performance cars to the domestic market. In that regard, we can anticipate the 2020 Hyundai i20 N to come to India as early as next year.