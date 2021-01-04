Honda logs 8,638 unit domestic sales in December 2020

- Growth in the export of vehicles to international markets

- Manufacturing operations shifted from Greater Noida to Tapukara plant

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) has clocked a monthly domestic sale of 8,638 units in December 2020. This is a slight increase than the 8,412 units sold in the same period last year. However, the figures have slumped from November 2020’s 9,990 units. The Japanese carmaker also exported 713 vehicles in December as compared to just 31 units in November 2020.

The current portfolio of Honda in India comprises of the all-new City, Jazz, WR-V, Amaze, CR-V and the Civic. Last month, the company had also announced massive discounts of up to Rs 2.50 lakh on the diesel variant of the Civic. Recently, Honda has also shifted its manufacturing operations from Greater Noida to its Tapukara plant in Rajasthan with immediate effect. With this change, the CR-V SUV and the Civic have also been discontinued. To read more details on this aspect, click here.

Commenting on the sales performance, Mr. Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “2020 was a challenging year but the industry showed great resilience and realigned their businesses in the new normal. Quicker market recovery aided by increased demand for personal mobility and our steady positive sales momentum is very encouraging. We are thankful to our customers who have appreciated Honda brand and look forward to welcoming more into the Honda family in the new year. With availability of novel coronavirus vaccines in 2021, we expect return of optimism to the market and boosting the consumer sentiment going forward.”