Mahindra retails 35,187 vehicles in December 2020

- Utility vehicle sales achieve five per cent growth

- Commercial vehicle sales observe a dip in sales

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced a total sale of 35,187 units for the month of December 2020. This includes sales of passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and exports to international markets. The cumulative sales have witnessed a decline of 10 per cent as against the record of 39,230 units in December 2019. Let us take a segment-wise look of the sales achieved by the Indian automaker.

For the passenger vehicles, the company has managed to sell 16,050 units of its utility vehicles; thereby making a five per cent hike over 15,225 units retailed in the same period last year. The entire passenger vehicle sales have also witnessed a three per cent Y-o-Y rise with 16,182 units. The commercial vehicles meanwhile saw a decline in sales last month with all the category of vehicles facing limited demand. The brand also exported 2,210 vehicles in December 2020.

The newly launched Thar continues to accumulate strong demand with over 6,000 bookings in the month of December. Starting January, Mahindra is slated to ramp up the production of the new Thar to bring down the long waiting period. At the same time, Mahindra is also facing a supply shortage of micro-processors used in Electronic Control Units (ECUs) which is likely to affect the production of its passenger vehicles in Q4 of FY 2020-21.

According to Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. “At Mahindra, we have witnessed a growth of 5% in Utility Vehicles in the month of December. Our overall sales have been affected due to the continuing supply chain challenges related to the constantly changing global environment, more specifically the supply shortage of micro-processors (semiconductors) used in Electronic Control Unit (ECUs). Demand continues to remain strong even after the festive season and as we get into the new year.”