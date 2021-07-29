CarWale
    Honda City now gets voice-based Google Assistant feature

    Jay Shah

    - 10 features can be executed using android phones and iOS devices

    - Four new features added to Honda Connect 

    Honda Cars India has introduced new voice-based Google Assistant for the fifth-generation Honda City. The all-new City was launched a year back featuring connected car technology – Honda Connect with Alexa remote capability. Taking a step further, the Japanese carmaker has now included Honda Action that offers 10 voice-enabled features that can be executed using Google Assistant through Google Nest Speakers, Android phones, and iOS devices. 

    The newly added functions can be accessed using the words “Ok Google, ask Honda”. These words are followed by different preset commands that execute functions like finding car location, lock/unlock doors, switch on/off AC, check fuel capacity, service history, and tyre status amongst others. The same set of functions are available on Alexa based devices by saying “Alexa, ask Honda.”

    Apart from this, Honda has now added four new features to the existing list of connected features. These are – fuel log analysis, cost of maintenance, valet alert, and enhanced options for service products. The new City is already equipped with features such as speed alert, geo-fencing, trip planning, stolen vehicle tracking, service scheduler, and tyre deflation alert, to name a few. 

    Commenting on the development, Rajesh Goel, SVP & Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India, said, “Consumers are increasingly seeking products and solutions that make their life easier and caters to their on-the-go lifestyle in a seamless manner. As we celebrate the anniversary milestone of our successful 5th Gen Honda City, we are delighted to introduce voice based Google Assistant interface with our Honda Connect platform which will offer convenience to stay connected with your car while performing daily routine activities.” 

