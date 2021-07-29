Renault Kiger waiting period stretches up to 16 weeks

- Depending on the variant the waiting period stretches up to 16 weeks

French automaker Renault launched its sub-four metre compact SUV, the Kiger in the country in February 2021. Since its debut, the Kiger has been one of the key contributors to Renault’s sales in India every month. Owing to its popularity and a lucrative price tag, the waiting period for selective variants of the Kiger has stretched up to 16 weeks. Although the variant-wise waiting list has not been revealed, it is believed that the higher variants, namely the RXT and RXZ variants with a CVT option attract the longest waiting period.

Mechanically, Renault Kiger is available in two petrol engine options. The 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine generates 70bhp and 96Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. This engine will be available in a five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT option. On the other hand, the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo engine generates 97bhp and 160Nm of torque at 3,200rpm. The turbo engine is available in a five-speed manual and a five-speed CVT option. Depending on the variant, the Kiger offers multi-sense settings for different driving modes, such as – Normal mode, Eco mode, and Sports mode.

The higher variants of the Renault Kiger are rich in features and are also priced competitively as compared to its rivals in the segment. The company is actively working on reducing the delivery timelines and it is believed to improve in the days to come.