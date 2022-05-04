Honda City e:HEV Hybrid launched: Why should you buy?

Post much wait, the Japanese automaker Honda has launched the City e:HEV in India at Rs 19.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The hybrid version has been introduced in a single top-spec ZX variant. The vehicle is available in five colour options – Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic, and Lunar Silver Metallic.

Here’s why you should consider buying the Honda City e:HEV –

What’s good about it?

Apart from the hybrid powertrain, the newly launched City hybrid is equipped with Honda Sensing technology which utilises a high-performance front camera with a wide-angle, far-reaching detection system that is capable of scanning the road ahead and alerts the driver and even intervening to minimise the risk of accidents. Additional features include Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Adaptive Cruise Control, Road Departure Mitigation (RDM), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), and Auto High-Beam. Moreover, the premium sedan is equipped with 37 Honda Connect features and also works with smartwatch devices.

What’s not so good?

The newly launched Honda City e:HEV commands a premium of Rs 4.50 lakh over the current top-spec petrol ZX CVT variant. The vehicle is offered in a single top-spec variant.

Specifications

Petrol

1.5-litre four-cylinder, naturally aspirated Atkinson-Cycle engine with two electric motors and lithium-ion battery

Combined power figures – 123bhp at 253Nm at 3,000rpm.

Fuel efficiency – 26.5kmpl

Did you know?

The City hybrid is offered with a three-year unlimited kilometers warranty. The warranty on the Lithium-ion battery is eight years or 1,60,000kms (whichever comes first) from the date of car purchase. Customers can opt for an extended warranty of up to five years and an anytime warranty up to 10 years from the date of car purchase.