CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Honda cars attracts discounts up to Rs 57,044 in September 2021

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    15,744 Views
    Honda cars attracts discounts up to Rs 57,044 in September 2021

    Japanese car manufacturer, Honda is one of the strong players in the Indian market. In an effort to boost car sales in September 2021, the company has announced benefits of up to Rs 57,044. The offers and discounts are likely to vary in every state. Moreover, the benefits will be variant-specific and will be offered until stocks last.

    For September, Honda has announced lucrative offers on the pre-facelift Amaze, 2021 Amaze, fifth-generation City sedan, fourth-generation City sedan, and the Jazz premium hatchback. Read below to learn more about the offers.

    Pre-facelift Honda Amaze

    The company offers a discount of up to Rs 57,044 on the V, S, and VX manual transmission variants of the pre-facelift Amaze. The V and VX manual variants can avail the following benefits –

    - Cash discount of up to Rs 5,000 or FOC accessories up to Rs 5,998

    - Exchange discount of Rs 10,000

    - Honda customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000

    - Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 9,000

    - Corporate discount of Rs 4,000

    Whereas, the S manual variant offers the following benefits –

    - Cash discount of Rs 20,000 or FOC accessories up to Rs 24,044

    - Car exchange discount of Rs 15,000

    - Honda customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 

    - Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 9,000 

    - Corporate discount of Rs 4,000 

    2021 Honda Amaze 

    To make matters interesting, Honda also offers benefits of up to Rs 18,000 on the Amaze facelift, this includes –

    - Honda customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000

    - Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 9,000

    - Corporate discount of Rs 4,000

    Fifth-gen Honda City 

    The latest generation of the Honda City attracts total benefits of up to Rs 37,708 in September 2021. The benefits include –  

    - Cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 or FOC accessories up to Rs 10,708

    - Car exchange discount of Rs 5,000

    - Customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000

    - Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 9,000

    - Corporate discount of Rs 8,000

    Fourth-generation Honda City

    Depending on stock availability, customers can avail benefits of up to Rs 22,000 on the fourth-generation Honda City. The benefits include –

    - Honda customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000

    - Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 9,000

    - Corporate discount of Rs 8,000

    Honda WR-V

    The Honda WR-V attracts benefits of up to Rs 39,998 in September 2021. The benefits are applicable across all petrol variants. The benefits include – 

    - Cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 or FOC accessories up to Rs 11,998

    - Car exchange discount of Rs 10,000

    - Honda customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000

    - Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 9,000

    - Corporate discount of Rs 4,000

    Honda Jazz

    The Honda Jazz attracts benefits of up to Rs 39,947 in September 2021. The benefits include –

    - Cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 or FOC accessories up to Rs 11,947

    - Car exchange discount of Rs 10,000

    - Honda customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000

    - Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 9,000

    - Corporate discount of Rs 4,000

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Rainforest Challenge 2021: Kabir Waraich and Dushyant Khosla of Team Gerrari crowned champions
     Next 
    Kia India sells 16,750 units in August 2021; Carnival registers strong sales

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2959 Views
    18 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Tigor EV

    Tata Tigor EV

    ₹ 11.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31stAUG
    View All Popular Cars
    Hyundai i20 N Line

    Hyundai i20 N Line

    ₹ 9.84 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2ndSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 23rd September 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • honda-cars
    • other brands
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.34 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thAUG
    All Honda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2959 Views
    18 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Honda cars attracts discounts up to Rs 57,044 in September 2021