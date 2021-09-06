Honda cars attracts discounts up to Rs 57,044 in September 2021

Japanese car manufacturer, Honda is one of the strong players in the Indian market. In an effort to boost car sales in September 2021, the company has announced benefits of up to Rs 57,044. The offers and discounts are likely to vary in every state. Moreover, the benefits will be variant-specific and will be offered until stocks last.

For September, Honda has announced lucrative offers on the pre-facelift Amaze, 2021 Amaze, fifth-generation City sedan, fourth-generation City sedan, and the Jazz premium hatchback. Read below to learn more about the offers.

Pre-facelift Honda Amaze

The company offers a discount of up to Rs 57,044 on the V, S, and VX manual transmission variants of the pre-facelift Amaze. The V and VX manual variants can avail the following benefits –

- Cash discount of up to Rs 5,000 or FOC accessories up to Rs 5,998

- Exchange discount of Rs 10,000

- Honda customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000

- Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 9,000

- Corporate discount of Rs 4,000

Whereas, the S manual variant offers the following benefits –

- Cash discount of Rs 20,000 or FOC accessories up to Rs 24,044

- Car exchange discount of Rs 15,000

- Honda customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000

- Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 9,000

- Corporate discount of Rs 4,000

2021 Honda Amaze

To make matters interesting, Honda also offers benefits of up to Rs 18,000 on the Amaze facelift, this includes –

- Honda customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000

- Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 9,000

- Corporate discount of Rs 4,000

Fifth-gen Honda City

The latest generation of the Honda City attracts total benefits of up to Rs 37,708 in September 2021. The benefits include –

- Cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 or FOC accessories up to Rs 10,708

- Car exchange discount of Rs 5,000

- Customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000

- Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 9,000

- Corporate discount of Rs 8,000

Fourth-generation Honda City

Depending on stock availability, customers can avail benefits of up to Rs 22,000 on the fourth-generation Honda City. The benefits include –

- Honda customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000

- Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 9,000

- Corporate discount of Rs 8,000

Honda WR-V

The Honda WR-V attracts benefits of up to Rs 39,998 in September 2021. The benefits are applicable across all petrol variants. The benefits include –

- Cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 or FOC accessories up to Rs 11,998

- Car exchange discount of Rs 10,000

- Honda customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000

- Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 9,000

- Corporate discount of Rs 4,000

Honda Jazz

The Honda Jazz attracts benefits of up to Rs 39,947 in September 2021. The benefits include –

- Cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 or FOC accessories up to Rs 11,947

- Car exchange discount of Rs 10,000

- Honda customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000

- Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 9,000

- Corporate discount of Rs 4,000