Honda announces discount offers for April 2021

- Loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 for all existing Honda patrons

- No offers on the fourth-generation Honda City

Honda Cars India has announced an array of discount offers across its product range. The benefits can be availed by the potential buyers in the form of cash discount, corporate discount, and exchange bonus.

All the petrol and diesel variants except SMT petrol trim of the compact sedan, Amaze can be bought with a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 17,000 and Rs 15,000, respectively. The SMT Petrol variant can be had for an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a cash discount of Rs 20,000. There are no offers on the Exclusive and Special Edition trims of the Amaze.

The crossover WR-V is also up for grab this month with an exchange and cash discount worth Rs 15,000. Benefits on the Exclusive Edition has not been listed by the carmaker. The Jazz hatchback is offered only with a petrol engine and attracts Rs 15,000 as cash and exchange bonus, individually.

The all-new fifth-generation Honda City is being offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 on both petrol and diesel variants. There are no benefits on the fourth-generation City this month.

A loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 is offered for all existing Honda customers. All the mentioned offers are valid till 30th April and differ as per the availability of the stock at the dealerships.