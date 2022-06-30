Formula E to race in India in 2023 on a street circuit in Hyderabad

-India is in the fourth round and the race will be held on 11 February

-First season with the Gen-3 race car

India will join the global racing circuit after a hiatus of nine years thanks to Formula E which will race on the streets of Hyderabad on 11 February 2023. The Circuit will be built alongside the Hussain Sagar Lake and is also expected to host two rounds of the Formula Regional Championship later the same year.

It will be double honours for the country as race hosts and also having a home team in the form of Mahindra Racing that has been with the sport since the beginning. We have looked at their Gen-3 race car in detail. This season, behind the wheel for the team, will be Alexander Sims and Oliver Rowland. This season of Formula E which will begin in December will be the first with the Gen-3 Formula E cars that have a bigger range, more boost and a higher top speed.

Picture: Formula E FB page