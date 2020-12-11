CarWale
    Discounts up to Rs 1.20 lakh on Volkswagen Polo and Vento in December 2020

    Discounts up to Rs 1.20 lakh on Volkswagen Polo and Vento in December 2020

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    Discounts up to Rs 1.20 lakh on Volkswagen Polo and Vento in December 2020

    A few Volkswagen dealers in India are offering huge discounts on various models this month. Customers can avail of benefits in the form of exchange bonus, corporate discounts, and loyalty discounts.

    The Volkswagen Polo is available with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, a corporate discount of Rs 15,000, and a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000. The Vento Highline automatic variants are offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000.

    Discounts on the Volkswagen Vento TSI Highline Plus variants include an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, a corporate discount of Rs 80,000, and a loyalty bonus of Rs 15,000. The Vento TSI Highline variant can be availed only with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000. There are no discounts on the Tiguan AllSpace.

    Volkswagen Polo
    ₹ 5.92 Lakh onwards
    Volkswagen Polo Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.85 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.16 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.54 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.93 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.00 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.53 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.01 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.59 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.53 Lakh
