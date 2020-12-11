Discounts up to Rs 1.20 lakh on Volkswagen Polo and Vento in December 2020

A few Volkswagen dealers in India are offering huge discounts on various models this month. Customers can avail of benefits in the form of exchange bonus, corporate discounts, and loyalty discounts.

The Volkswagen Polo is available with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, a corporate discount of Rs 15,000, and a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000. The Vento Highline automatic variants are offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000.

Discounts on the Volkswagen Vento TSI Highline Plus variants include an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, a corporate discount of Rs 80,000, and a loyalty bonus of Rs 15,000. The Vento TSI Highline variant can be availed only with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000. There are no discounts on the Tiguan AllSpace.