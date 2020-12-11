Discounts up to Rs 1 lakh on Skoda Rapid and Karoq in December 2020

Select Skoda Auto India dealerships are offering discounts in the last month of 2020. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, corporate discounts, and loyalty bonus. There are no discounts on the Octavia or the Superb.

The Skoda Karoq can be availed with a corporate discount of Rs 30,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 35,000, and a loyalty bonus of Rs 35,000. The Ambition and Style variants of the Rapid are offered with a cash discount of Rs 50,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 15,000. The company recently discontinued the Rider variant of the sedan.

Skoda India is also working on products that will be launched next year. A few of these models include The Vision IN SUV, which is expected to break cover in February 2021, while the fourth-gen Octavia will follow later in the year in Q2. The brand will also launch the petrol-powered Kodiaq in early 2021, details of which are available here.