    Hyundai Smart Care Clinic to be held from 14-23 December

    Hyundai Smart Care Clinic to be held from 14-23 December

    Jay Shah

    Hyundai Smart Care Clinic to be held from 14-23 December

    - 10-day campaign to be held across the nation

    - Customers also stand a chance to win special gifts and vouchers

    Hyundai Motor India has announced a 10-day nationwide Smart Clinic Care Camp from 14 to 23 December, 2020. This campaign will be hosted at 1288 Hyundai Service points across the country. In this program, the car-maker will be offering a wide range of benefits for all the Hyundai patrons.

    During the 10-day long service initiative, the company will be providing a discount of up to 10 per cent and 20 per cent on mechanical parts and labour individually. All value-added services will further attract a benefit of 20 per cent. Apart from these benefits, customers can also avail of a complimentary 50 point vehicle check-up with a free top wash facility. Select customers can also stand a chance to win cost-free one-year extended warranty and Amazon / Fuel cards worth Rs 2,000. For potential car buyers, Hyundai is giving out a discount offer of up to Rs 70,000, depending upon the model and variant. 

    To minimise physical contact during the pandemic, Hyundai service facilities can be opted digitally with online service booking, vehicle status update, online payment facility, and a pick-up and drop facility from home or office. 

    Commenting on the launch of the Camp, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) said, “Hyundai is a customer-centric brand and a lifetime partner of customers. We believe in continuously bringing in innovation in products and services thereby providing an enhanced brand experience to our customers. Hyundai Smart Care Clinic is a nationwide service camp offering wide range of innovative offers to further deliver unmatched customer delight and quality.”

