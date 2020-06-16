Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • BS6 Honda Civic diesel bookings open in India

BS6 Honda Civic diesel bookings open in India

June 16, 2020, 01:47 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
801 Views
Write a comment
BS6 Honda Civic diesel bookings open in India

- Can be booked online or through authorised dealerships across the country 

- Will be powered by a 1.6-litre i-DTEC turbo diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission

Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL) has commenced bookings for the BS6 compliant diesel variants of the Civic. The 10th generation Honda Civic with a diesel engine option will go on sale in July 2020. Potential customers can pre-book the BS6 diesel Civic via HCIL’s online sales platform 'Honda from Home' or the company’s authorised dealerships across the country. The Honda Civic was launched with a BS6 compliant petrol engine in India in March 2019, while the diesel engine was BS4 compliant. 

The BS4 Honda Civic diesel was powered by a 1.6-litre, four cylinder i-DTEC turbo engine that produced 118bhp and 300Nm of torque. Similarly, the upcoming BS6 diesel variant of the Civic will also be powered by a 1.6-litre i-DTEC turbo engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The BS6 diesel version is expected to produce similar performance figures as its predecessor. The petrol version gets a 1.8-litre i-VTEC petrol engine mated to a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) to generate 140bhp and 174Nm of torque. 

Prices for the BS6 diesel Honda Civic will be known in the days to come. Changes are limited only to the BS6 update.

  • Honda
  • Civic
  • Honda Civic
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Honda Civic Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 21.4 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 22.26 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 20.71 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 21.08 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 21.76 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 19.9 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 21.94 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 20.23 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 20.18 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Honda CRV The Best Driver’s SUV? Test 4 Minute Review

Honda CRV The Best Driver’s SUV? Test 4 Minute Review

The all-new Honda CRV is now being offered in b ...

181 Likes
25853 Views

2018 Honda Amaze First Drive Review

2018 Honda Amaze First Drive Review

Honda has updated the Amaze for 2018 and the re ...

112 Likes
74394 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz New GLSMercedes-Benz New GLS

17th Jun 2020

90L - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in