New Hyundai Creta accumulates 30,000 bookings in India

June 16, 2020, 01:02 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
- Available in three engine option – 1.5-litre (Petrol), 1.4-litre (petrol) and 1.5-litre (diesel)

- The SUV is available in E, EX, S, SX and SX(O) variants

Back in March, Hyundai had launched the new Creta in India in petrol and diesel engine options. And despite the ongoing pandemic and lockdown, Hyundai Cars India has reportedly received close to 30,000 bookings for the SUV. Interestingly 55 per cent of the bookings are for diesel models, thereby revealing a strong demand for the company’s BS6 diesel technology.

The new Hyundai Creta is available in two petrol and one diesel engine option. The 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine produces 112bhp at 6,300rpm and 144Nm of torque at 4,500rpm. A six-speed manual transmission is available in E, S and SX variants, while the Intelligent Variable transmission (IVT) option is available in SX and SX(O) variants. The 1.4-litre four-cylinder turbo GDi comes mated to a seven-speed DCT transmission to generate 136bhp at 6,000rpm and 242Nm of torque between 1,500-3,200rpm. The Turbo petrol engine can be had in SX and SX(O) variants. The 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine produces 112bhp at 4,000rpm and 250Nm of torque between 1,500rpm-2,750rpm. The six-speed manual version is available in E, EX, S, SX and SX(O) variants while the six-speed automatic is available in SX and SX(O) options.

The Hyundai Creta SUV is based on the global design language - ‘sensuous sportiness’. The SUV features distinctive highlights in the form of a three dimensional cascading grille with muscle like vertical and horizontal patterns and sculpted bumper with skid plates. The flared wheel arches with thoughtfully crafted crease lines enhance its overall appeal. The vehicle gets separated boomerang shaped LED DRLs, LED Head Lamps and smartly positioned fog lamps to give the SUV a futuristic look. The vehicle rides on 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels and side sill garnish that complete the overall design.

Hyundai Creta Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 11.67 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 12.1 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 11.32 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 11.72 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 11.73 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 11.11 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 11.58 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 11.13 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 11.11 Lakh onwards

