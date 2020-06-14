Please Tell Us Your City

BMW X6 - Engine, transmission and specs detailed

June 14, 2020, 06:36 PM IST by Siddharth
1000 Views
Write a comment
BMW X6 - Engine, transmission and specs detailed

BMW India has launched the all-new third-generation X6 ‘Sports Activity Coupe’ - or a SUV with a couple-like body style. It is bigger, better and according to BMW, ‘badder but more beautiful’ than the model it replaces. Available in two trim levels, the xLine and the M Sport, the new X6 is available with a single engine, transmission and drivetrain combination. Both trim levels are priced at Rs 95 lakh, ex-showroom pan-India. Let’s take a closer look at it:

Engine

BMW X6 Engine Shot

The BMW X6 in India is exclusively available with a ‘B58’ 3.0-litre, in-line six cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine and is placed longitudinally (perpendicular to the axle). The X6 is offered with a diesel engine internationally, but the company has decided not to offer it for reasons unknown.

The engine is not new to the BMW line-up in India. It can be found on cars like the X5, X7, Z4, 7 Series and 8 Series Gran Coupe. In the X6, this engine is tuned to develop a maximum power of 335bhp between 5,500 to 6,500rpm, while a peak torque of 450Nm is developed between 1,500rpm and 5,200rpm.

Transmission

BMW X6 Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

The petrol in-line six-cylinder engine sends power to a ZF-designed eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The eight speed transmission is also a familiar part used in many other BMW cars which have high-torque engines. With eight levels to play with, the transmission allows for quick acceleration as well as calm, fuel-saving cruises on the highway.

Drivetrain

BMW X6 Roll Cage

The BMW X6 is available with the company’s ‘xDrive’ all-wheel drive system as standard. The system usually splits torque between the front and rear axles in a 40:60 split but can send 100 per cent of the power either way depending on the grip available. The X6 is designed to be driven in the urban jungle, though it can tackle some rough road situations and has assist like hill descent control for mild off-roading situations.

Combine the turbocharged in-line six-cylinder engine, eight-speed transmission and xDrive drivetrain and the over two-tonne SUV does the 0-100kmph run in a claimed 5.5 seconds.

Efficiency

BMW X6 Right Rear Three Quarter

The X6’s ‘B58’ engine uses technology like a twin-scroll turbo, direct fuel injection, variable valve timing, variable valve lift and idle start/stop to improve efficiency. The almost three-metre long, two-tonne, powerful SUV has a claimed efficiency of 10.31kmpl. The X6 has an ideal range of 855km thanks to a massive 83-litre petrol tank.

Ad

BMW X6 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 1.13 Crore onwards
Bangalore₹ 1.19 Crore onwards
Delhi₹ 1.1 Crore onwards
Pune₹ 1.13 Crore onwards
Hyderabad₹ 1.14 Crore onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 1.05 Crore onwards
Chennai₹ 1.15 Crore onwards
Kolkata₹ 1.06 Crore onwards
Chandigarh₹ 1.07 Crore onwards

