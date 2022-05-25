BMW to launch 10 special edition M cars in India

- To commemorate 50 years of the M Performance brand

- 10 Special Editions will include locally-produced as well as CBUs

BMW purists rejoice! 24th May marked the 50th anniversary of the BMW Motorsport GmbH which was later renamed as M Division which has given us many drool-worthy high-performance derivatives of the standard run-off-the-mill models. Now the reason to rejoice is that BMW India has announced they will be introducing 10 special edition M cars this year to commemorate this golden jubilee.

The 10 special edition M cars will be “spanning across locally produced as well as CBUs, focusing on M models and M Sport variants”, said BMW. We would also see the original 1972 BMW Motorsport GmbH logo on these special edition models. This logo was first seen on BMW race cars. Apart from that, the special edition M models will flaunt newer bespoke paint finishes as we have seen in the last five decades along and some additional design highlights to make them stand out.

First of the lot in this special edition line-up is expected to be the M3/M4 50 Jahre Edition which broke cover on the anniversary date. It should be followed by 2 Series Gran Coupe Edition ColorVision which was also revealed recently. Apart from that, we could expect a couple of M Sport versions of the popular sedans and SUVs BMW currently has on sale in the country.