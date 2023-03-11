CarWale
    BMW iDrive to get new update

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    366 Views
    BMW iDrive to get new update

    -         Customisable home screens 

    -         QuickFunction with new menu structure 

    BMW Group has announced a new update for their iDrive operation system, which will be integrated into their now-standard ‘Curved Display’. Currently running the OS8, BMW plans to roll out the new iDrive software this year. 

    Part of the iDrive update is a new home screen with something BMW calls a ‘QuickSelect’ function. The German carmaker aims to bring a new zero-layer interface that shows all relevant functions and information on a single level. This will reduce the additional function of entering into a submenu. Thus, there will be live widgets on the driver’s side, and it will also use icons that can be selected with a swipe of the finger. 

    This new graphical interface will also get more interactive functions, such as BMW’s renowned gesture control, and configurable displays instead of a fixed navigation screen. The BMW Intelligent personnel assistant will also be accessible via a single touch. 

    The new Operating System 8.5 will be introduced across all the BMW offerings. It will continue to be based on Linux. However, this OS update will pave the way for the next-gen OS9, which will be based on Android Open Source Project software. 

