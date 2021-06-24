BMW 5 Series facelift: Top-feature highlights

- Available in three variants - 530i M Sport, 520d Luxury Line, and the 530d M Sport

- The luxury sedan is available in three powertrain options

German luxury car manufacturer, BMW has introduced the 5 Series facelift in India in three variants – 530i M Sport, 520d Luxury Line, and the 530d M Sport. The updated model is available at a starting price of Rs 62.90 lakh and is available in two new colour options – Alpine White and Black (non-metallic), in addition to existing colour options, such as - Alpine White and Black (Non-metallic), Mineral White, Carbon Black, Black Sapphire, Glacier Silver, Bluestone (Metallic). Read below to learn more about its top highlights –

Exterior

The BMW 5 Series finds its place among a handful bunch of good-looking luxury sedans in the country. The fascia is adorned by the new chrome kidney grille that complements the sleek LED headlamps and twin L-shaped LED DRLs. The M Sport variants get BMW Laserlight that distributes light up to 650metres and is unique in this segment. The side profile is accentuated by distinctive wheel arches. The rear profile is highlighted by a new L-shaped light graphic in three-dimensional form within the taillights.

Interior

The 5 Series gets premium upholstery, the latest touchscreen infotainment system, and four-zone automatic climate control with extended features and SYNC function. To suit every mood, the vehicle offers the Ambient Lighting Package with six dimmable designs, while the Welcome Light Carpet that is projected from the side sills, welcomes the passengers. The 530i features contrast stitching and fine quilting, while the 520d offers Natural Leather Dakota upholstery. The 530d takes it to the next level with refined ‘Nappa’ leather upholstery with diamond stitching.

Additional feature highlights include electrically adjustable comfort seats for the driver and passenger in the 530d. On the other hand, the 530i gets sports seats with leather covers, sports leather steering wheel, and specific trim strips that augment the sporty feel.

BMW claims that the new 5 Series offers the best-in-class cutting-edge driver assistance systems. Parking in tight spots is now easy with the Parking Assistant Plus function with a surround-view camera. The Reversing Assistant function enables easy reversing out of a parking spot or through narrow driveways. The system keeps a record of the last 50metres driven and assists by taking over the steering. The Remote-Control Parking function allows the driver to manoeuvre the vehicle into a narrow parking space from outside, using the BMW Display Key. The Comfort Access System makes it possible to open all four vehicle doors without using the key. The new intelligent Tyre Pressure Monitoring System warns about a drop in air pressure in the wheels.

Features

As a part of the fresh update, the 5 Series facelift gets a modern cockpit concept i.e., BMW Live Cockpit Professional. The vehicle gets the BMW Operating System 7.0, which includes 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument display behind the steering wheel, and a bigger 12.3-inch control display. The occupants can operate several functions simply by speaking to their BMW Virtual Assistant. The BMW Gesture Control function recognises six pre-defined hand movements for the control of a number of functions. The smartphone holder integrated into the centre console allows inductive, wireless charging for mobile phones. The wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support offer a seamless smartphone connection with the car to access several functions. The Harman Kardon surround sound system delivers premium audio quality via the high-end 16-speaker system with woofers.

BMW Head-Up Display (530d) projects all information relevant to the journey directly into the driver's field of vision. BMW Display Key allows drivers to keep in contact with their car round the clock.

Engine

The new 5 Series is available in one petrol and two diesel engine options. The 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine generates 248bhp and 350Nm. The petrol engine is capable of sprinting from zero to 100kmph in 6.1 seconds. The 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine generates 188bhp and 400Nm of torque. This diesel engine is capable of sprinting from zero to 100kmph in 7.3 seconds. The 3.0-litre, six-cylinder diesel engine produces 261bhp and 620Nm of torque and is capable of hitting the 100kmph mark from a standstill in just 5.7 seconds. All three engines come mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Safety

In terms of safety, the new 5 Series offers auto start-stop, brake-energy regeneration, electronic power steering, and 50:50 weight distribution and ECO PRO mode in driving experience control. BMW Safety technologies include six airbags, attentiveness assistance, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with brake assist, dynamic stability control (DSC) including dynamic traction control (DTC) and electronic differential lock control (EDLC), cornering brake control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobiliser and crash sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounting, and emergency spare wheel.