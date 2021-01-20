BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine to be launched in India tomorrow

-To be offered in the 320Ld and 330Li guise

-Luxury Line and M Sport trim levels for both engine options

The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine will be launched in India tomorrow. A long wheelbase version of the current generation 3 Series, it replaces the GT version and will be offered in two trim levels across two engine options. Ahead of the launch, we have reviewed the car and you can watch our video below or read our review by clicking here.

The 3 Series Gran Limousine gets an additional 110mm in its wheelbase as compared to the standard 3 Series making it the longest car in the segment. It will be offered here in the 320Ld Luxury Line, 330Li Luxury Line and the 330Li M-Sport (First Edition) trim levels. Both engines are 2.0-litre twin-turbo units with the diesel producing 190bhp/400Nm and the petrol having an output of 258bhp/400Nm. An eight-speed AT sending power to the rear wheels is common for both cars.

This long wheelbase 3 Series will be sold alongside the regular 3 Series and rival the likes of the Jaguar XE, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Audi A4 in the entry-level of premium sedan segment. It is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 44 lakh to Rs 49 lakh.