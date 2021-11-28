CarWale
    BMW 220i Black Shadow Edition — Top 7 highlights

    Ninad Ambre

    BMW 220i Black Shadow Edition — Top 7 highlights

    BMW India recently rolled out a petrol 220i Black Shadow Edition priced at Rs 43.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The interior and the engine under the hood of this model remain unchanged from the standard 220i model. But from the host of new design elements over the standard model, cosmetic changes, and various offers this special edition gets, here are the top seven highlights.

    1. Two shade options

    This 220i Black Shadow Edition is based on the 2 Series Gran Coupe but gets a distinctive visual appeal to stand out. Firstly, it's available in two exterior paint shade options — Alpine White and Black Sapphire.

    2. Black Accents

    Secondly, the sedan gets a Black Shadow Edition kit, which adds a blacked-out mesh-pattern grille, black wing mirror caps, darkened chrome exhaust pipe finishers, and even a gloss-black boot lip spoiler.

    3. Special wheels

    Then, the car rides on new 18-inch forged alloy wheels, which are equipped with floating hubcaps from BMW’s M Performance parts.

    4. Exclusive Price

    The carmaker says this Black Shadow Edition kit costs Rs 3.25 lakh if bought separately. But buyers of the first 24 units can avail of it at a premium of just Rs 1.6 lakh over the regular 220i M Sport version.

    5. Limited edition

    Specced with the brand's special individualisation content including individual high-gloss shadow line package and with parts from its M Performance catalogue, this one's a special edition. But then again, by limiting it to just 24 units with a special price, BMW has only added to its exclusivity.

    6. Various financing solutions

    Furthermore, this new edition is available with the carmaker's 360-degree financial plan at an all-inclusive cost of Rs 50,999. Additionally, many more financial solutions can be designed as per individual requirements through BMW India Financial Services.

    7. Service Inclusive and Service Inclusive Plus

    What's more, prospective buyers can choose from a variety of service plans according to duration and mileage starting at Rs 47,318. Then there's an array of warranty benefits and whatnot to further reduce the cost of ownership. All information can be sourced through an authorised dealer or the carmaker's website.

