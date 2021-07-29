CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Bentley develops 22-inch carbon fibre wheels for Bentayga

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    314 Views
    Bentley develops 22-inch carbon fibre wheels for Bentayga

    - The 22-inch Mulliner carbon wheel will be the largest carbon wheel in production

    - Every wheel is lighter by 6kgs, compared to aluminium

    After five years of development with Bucci Composites, Bentley has revealed a new carbon fibre wheel developed specifically for the Bentayga. The 22-inch carbon wheel is the largest one in production in the world and offers a range of benefits beyond the initial 6 kg improvement in unsprung mass per wheel.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The new carbon wheel has been subjected to the TUV (Technischer Überwachungsverei - Technical Inspection Association) standards, and is the first carbon wheel ever produced to pass all tests. The carbon fibre wheel not only provides a significant weight saving, but also offers the additional benefits of increased strength and stiffness. This further leads to a number of fundamental benefits such as increased safety and steering agility, improved and more responsive braking, as well as reduced tyre wear.

    Wheel

    The new 22-inch carbon wheels will be the latest addition to Bentley’s existing carbon fibre products, which currently includes parts such as the carbon front splitter, sill extensions, rear diffuser, and even high gloss carbon fibre veneer for the interiors. The new wheels will be available to order towards the end of 2021.

    Bentley Bentayga Image
    Bentley Bentayga
    ₹ 4.10 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    MG One SUV images revealed ahead of global debut

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Bentley Bentayga Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Bentley Bentayga Right Front Three Quarter
    • Bentley Bentayga Right Front Three Quarter
    • Bentley Bentayga Right Side View
    • Bentley Bentayga Right Rear Three Quarter
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon

    Polo GT TDI Review

    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    117508 Views
    745 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.92 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Audi e-tron Sportback

    Audi e-tron Sportback

    ₹ 1.18 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22ndJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Tiago NRG BS6

    Tata Tiago NRG BS6

    ₹ 7.50 - 8.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 4th August 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • bentley-cars
    • other brands
    Bentley Bentayga

    Bentley Bentayga

    ₹ 4.10 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Bentley-Cars

    Bentley Bentayga Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Delhi₹ 4.72 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon

    Polo GT TDI Review

    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    117508 Views
    745 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Bentley develops 22-inch carbon fibre wheels for Bentayga