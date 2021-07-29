Bentley develops 22-inch carbon fibre wheels for Bentayga

- The 22-inch Mulliner carbon wheel will be the largest carbon wheel in production

- Every wheel is lighter by 6kgs, compared to aluminium

After five years of development with Bucci Composites, Bentley has revealed a new carbon fibre wheel developed specifically for the Bentayga. The 22-inch carbon wheel is the largest one in production in the world and offers a range of benefits beyond the initial 6 kg improvement in unsprung mass per wheel.

The new carbon wheel has been subjected to the TUV (Technischer Überwachungsverei - Technical Inspection Association) standards, and is the first carbon wheel ever produced to pass all tests. The carbon fibre wheel not only provides a significant weight saving, but also offers the additional benefits of increased strength and stiffness. This further leads to a number of fundamental benefits such as increased safety and steering agility, improved and more responsive braking, as well as reduced tyre wear.

The new 22-inch carbon wheels will be the latest addition to Bentley’s existing carbon fibre products, which currently includes parts such as the carbon front splitter, sill extensions, rear diffuser, and even high gloss carbon fibre veneer for the interiors. The new wheels will be available to order towards the end of 2021.