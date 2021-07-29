Renault strongly focuses on digitisation; to introduce a multilingual chat-bot soon

- Renault claims that digital bookings have gone up by almost 50 per cent in recent times

As the world embraces digitisation, Renault India does not want to be left far behind. The French automaker, Renault has a strong focus on digital in the organisation. The company has introduced the 3D visualiser wherein the potential customers can virtually examine the exterior and interior of the product, add accessories, or customise as per preferences. Renault accepted bookings for the vehicle via the website as well as the app. Moreover, the company introduced a digital finance module wherein the customers could check and apply, based on requirements.

Renault India is one of the first to offer a virtual chat-bot in the country, which is currently in the English language. Going forward, the chat will soon be offered in other languages such as Hindi, Tamil, and Marathi. The My Renault app allows the user to closely monitor the history of his/her car and also acts as a virtual connect between the dealership and the company. The website visits have more than tripled in recent times and the company claims that digital bookings have gone up by almost 50 per cent. Given the growing demand for digital presence, the company has recently introduced a Hindi website to further expand its reach among potential buyers.

The rural market has also emerged as the strong focus area for the company in the last 18-24 months, therefore Renault had introduced a special project named ‘VISTAAR’ in 2020, to amplify and grow its presence in the rural markets. The company has reportedly recruited specialised sales consultants to reach out to the rural markets. Additionally, Renault is the first of four-wheelers to be associated with CSC Grameen eStore, an ecommerce initiative by CSC eGov to promote online order and delivery in rural areas. Furthermore, Renault has recently introduced the ‘Rural float’ mobile showrooms that have been designed to provide a complete Renault experience to the existing and potential customers in towns as well as the rural areas.

