CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Renault strongly focuses on digitisation; to introduce a multilingual chat-bot soon

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    466 Views
    Renault strongly focuses on digitisation; to introduce a multilingual chat-bot soon

    - Renault claims that digital bookings have gone up by almost 50 per cent in recent times 

    - The website visits have more than tripled

    As the world embraces digitisation, Renault India does not want to be left far behind. The French automaker, Renault has a strong focus on digital in the organisation. The company has introduced the 3D visualiser wherein the potential customers can virtually examine the exterior and interior of the product, add accessories, or customise as per preferences. Renault accepted bookings for the vehicle via the website as well as the app. Moreover, the company introduced a digital finance module wherein the customers could check and apply, based on requirements. 

    Renault India is one of the first to offer a virtual chat-bot in the country, which is currently in the English language. Going forward, the chat will soon be offered in other languages such as Hindi, Tamil, and Marathi. The My Renault app allows the user to closely monitor the history of his/her car and also acts as a virtual connect between the dealership and the company. The website visits have more than tripled in recent times and the company claims that digital bookings have gone up by almost 50 per cent. Given the growing demand for digital presence, the company has recently introduced a Hindi website to further expand its reach among potential buyers. 

    The rural market has also emerged as the strong focus area for the company in the last 18-24 months, therefore Renault had introduced a special project named ‘VISTAAR’ in 2020, to amplify and grow its presence in the rural markets. The company has reportedly recruited specialised sales consultants to reach out to the rural markets. Additionally, Renault is the first of four-wheelers to be associated with CSC Grameen eStore, an ecommerce initiative by CSC eGov to promote online order and delivery in rural areas. Furthermore, Renault has recently introduced the ‘Rural float’ mobile showrooms that have been designed to provide a complete Renault experience to the existing and potential customers in towns as well as the rural areas.

    Interview Source: MO

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Renault Kiger waiting period stretches up to 16 weeks
     Next 
    Bentley develops 22-inch carbon fibre wheels for Bentayga

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.92 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Audi e-tron Sportback

    Audi e-tron Sportback

    ₹ 1.18 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22ndJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Tiago NRG BS6

    Tata Tiago NRG BS6

    ₹ 7.50 - 8.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 4th August 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • renault-cars
    • other brands
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 3.31 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Renault-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Renault strongly focuses on digitisation; to introduce a multilingual chat-bot soon