CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Audi Activesphere Concept EV teased ahead of early debut in 2023

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    152 Views
    Audi Activesphere Concept EV teased ahead of early debut in 2023

    - To debut early in 2023

    - To offer automated driving capabilities

    The German automaker has revealed the name of its fourth model in the family of concept cars, the Audi Activesphere Concept. This EV concept is set to debut at the beginning of 2023 and claims to focus on an active lifestyle – both on-road and off-road. Further, in addition to the electric powertrain, the vehicle will also offer automated driving capabilities. 

    As seen in the sketches, the Activesphere concept appears to be a crossover. Currently, the company chooses to be tight-lipped on the details for the upcoming Audi Activesphere concept and more details in this regard will be known at a later date. At the Monterey Car Week in California this month, Audi will showcase three members of the Sphere family – Skyphere, Grandsphere, and Urbansphere concepts. 

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Pininfarina Battista showcased at MADE inauguration
     Next 
    Weekly news round-up: Mahindra Scorpio Classic launched, Hyundai Venue N Line coming soon, Maruti Alto K10 launched

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    ByCarWale Team12 Apr 2018
    2954 Views
    17 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

    ₹ 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thAUG
    View All Popular Cars
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19thAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz EQS
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mercedes-Benz EQS

    ₹ 2.00 - 2.05 CroreEstimated Price

    24th Aug 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • audi-cars
    • other brands
    Audi Q2

    Audi Q2

    ₹ 35.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Audi-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    ByCarWale Team12 Apr 2018
    2954 Views
    17 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Audi Activesphere Concept EV teased ahead of early debut in 2023