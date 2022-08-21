Audi Activesphere Concept EV teased ahead of early debut in 2023

- To debut early in 2023

- To offer automated driving capabilities

The German automaker has revealed the name of its fourth model in the family of concept cars, the Audi Activesphere Concept. This EV concept is set to debut at the beginning of 2023 and claims to focus on an active lifestyle – both on-road and off-road. Further, in addition to the electric powertrain, the vehicle will also offer automated driving capabilities.

As seen in the sketches, the Activesphere concept appears to be a crossover. Currently, the company chooses to be tight-lipped on the details for the upcoming Audi Activesphere concept and more details in this regard will be known at a later date. At the Monterey Car Week in California this month, Audi will showcase three members of the Sphere family – Skyphere, Grandsphere, and Urbansphere concepts.