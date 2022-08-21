CarWale
    Weekly news round-up: Mahindra Scorpio Classic launched, Hyundai Venue N Line coming soon, Maruti Alto K10 launched

    Nikhil Puthran

    643 Views
    Weekly news round-up: Mahindra Scorpio Classic launched, Hyundai Venue N Line coming soon, Maruti Alto K10 launched

    In the week gone by, we had come across a series of new car launches in the country. Further, this Independence Day, Mahindra unveiled its range of upcoming electric vehicles under two new electric brands – XUV and BE. Read below to learn more about the top stories in India last week.

    Mahindra EVs to be sold under XUV and BE brands; Launch in December 2024

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Mahindra has partnered with Volkswagen to develop the INGLO skateboard platform that will underpin the upcoming range of electric vehicles. Under the XUV moniker, the Indian automaker plans to introduce two new models: XEV.e8 and XUV.e9. On the other hand, the BE range will offer three new products namely: BE.05, BE.07, and BE.09. The first vehicle, the XUV.e8 is expected to be introduced in December 2024. 

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: The making of the bigger Brezza

    Left Front Three Quarter

    We were recently welcomed at Maruti Suzuki’s research and development centre in Rohtak, Haryana. Here, we had the opportunity to learn about the finer details of what has gone into the making of the upcoming mid-size SUV, the Grand Vitara. Here we present our first-hand experience based on our recent visit. 

    New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched in India; prices start at Rs 3.99 lakh

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The popular entry-level hatchback is now based on the Heartect platform and is available in four variant options – Standard, LXi, VXi, and VXi+. Further, the vehicle is available in six colour options – Solid White, Silky Silver, Granite Grey, Sizzling Red, Speedy Blue, and Earth Gold.

    Hyundai Venue N Line likely to be launched in India on 6 September

    Side Badge

    The Hyundai Venue N Line is likely to be launched in India on 6 September. Like the i20 N Line, the upcoming Venue N Line is also expected to be powered by the 1.0-litre turbo engine which generates 118bhp and 172Nm of peak torque. This engine is likely to get a DCT unit. Additionally, the compact SUV will get distinctive cosmetic highlights to differentiate it from the regular model. 

    Toyota Innova Crysta diesel variants booking stopped

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Japanese automaker, Toyota reportedly stopped accepting bookings for the diesel variants of the Innova Crysta. Currently, the vehicle is available only with a 2.7-litre petrol engine which produces 164bhp and 245Nm of torque. This engine is available in both five-speed manual and six-speed automatic options. 

    Tata Tiago XT Rhythm variant introduced at Rs 6.45 lakh

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Tata Tiago has received a new XT Rhythm variant last week. This new variant is positioned between the XT and XZ+ variants. The Tiago XT Rhythm variant offers features like a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a reverse parking camera with dynamic guidelines, and voice command. 

    2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic launched in India; prices start at Rs 11.99 lakh

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Mahindra announced the prices for the Scorpio Classic variants. The vehicle has received a fresh set of cosmetic and feature upgrades. Further, the customers can choose from two variants and five colour options. The SUV is powered by a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder, mHawk diesel engine which generates 130bhp and 300Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission. 

