Pininfarina Battista showcased at MADE inauguration

Celebrating this year’s Independence Day, Mahindra inaugurated their new design studio in the UK. Proudly called Mahindra Advanced Design Europe, or MADE for short, we saw five electric concepts debuting on the occasion. These e-SUV concepts previewed the design and technological direction for Mahindra. Not only that, but Mahindra also confirmed their two sub-brands for their EV line-up – XUV and BE. There was a new platform INGLO electric platform to talk about. And collaboration between Mahindra and Volkswagen for platform sharing isn’t a piece of news to be missed either.

But on the other side of the stage, there was an icon born right after Mahindra acquired the Italian coachbuilder Pininfarina. We found the Pininfarina Battista gracing the MADE facility with its presence.

First seen at Geneva Motor Show in 2019, the Batista is named after the marque’s founder Battista ‘Pinin’ Farina himself. It’s a pure-electric hyper-GT with an output of 1,874bhp and 2,300Nm. It is capable of hitting 0-100kmph in ridiculous sub-two seconds – faster than a Formula 1 race car.

The Battista has four electric motors, one for each wheel powered by a 120kWh battery pack. The big-sized battery allows for a claimed range of 500 kilometres. The alleged top speed is 300kmph.

Built at the Automobili Pininfarina factory in Cambiano, Italy, each Battista takes around 1250 hours to be built by 10 craftspeople. The limited-run Battista Anniversario Edition took even more time.

The Italian hyper GT will have a production run of just 150 units carrying a price tag of a whopping 2.2 million USD apiece. All of which have already been spoken for.