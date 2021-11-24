CarWale
    2022 Audi A6 facelift spied testing ahead of its official unveiling

    Nikhil Puthran

    2022 Audi A6 facelift spied testing ahead of its official unveiling

    - Likely to get afresh set of cosmetic and feature updates 

    - To be available in multiple engine combinations as seen in the current model

    The upcoming Audi A6 facelift has been spied testing in Germany. As seen in the images, the prototype’s fascia and the rear section were camouflaged. The upcoming model will receive a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. 

    The updated model is expected to get a new set of LED headlamps which is complemented by a revised grille and a revised front bumper. As for the sides, the vehicle shares its design element with the current model. However, the rear section is expected to get a set of redesigned LED taillights. Moreover, for freshness the vehicle is also expected to get redesigned rear bumper. 

    As for the interior, the upcoming premium sedan is expected to get premium upholstery. It is believed that the upcoming Audi A6 facelift might get a 12.3-inch fully-digital instrument cluster along with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Moreover, the vehicle is expected to get an 8.6-inch display for climate control and more functions. 

    In the international market, the vehicle is available in four petrol engine options – 2.0-litre, 2.9-litre, 3.0-litre, and 4.0-litre TFSI. While the diesel engine option include 2.0-litre and 3.0-litre TDi engine options. The engines will be available in seven-speed S-Tronic or an eight-speed tiptronic transmission options. More details about the updated A6 will be known in the days to come.

    Source - CS

    Ferrari Daytona SP3 - Now in pictures

