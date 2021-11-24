Ferrari Daytona SP3 - Now in pictures

The new supercars’ challenger from Ferrari is here in the form of the Daytona SP3. This latest Icona supercar derives its name from the brand's cars that raced in the 1967 24 Hours of Daytona and even finished 1-2-3. Given its significance, Ferrari will only offer 599 units of it around the world. Take a look at the car that will be offered at a base price of 2million euros! (Rs 16.68 crore).

Though in its usual red, the Daytona SP3 pays homage to some iconic Ferrari models like the 330 P3 and P4. It amalgamates those design elements with many modern touches to its overall shape.

This limited-edition supercar has a front characterised by a sculpted nose section with slim LED headlights. On the other hand, its rear features horizontal strakes similar to again - classic race cars.

Inside too, it gives a glimpse of old race cars with a minimalistic look. Meanwhile, the seats with Blue Alcantara show inspiration taken by incorporating elements from Ferrari's old race cars again.

Heavily tuned to put out 850bhp and 697Nm of torque in the Daytona SP3, the 812 Competizione’s 6.5-litre V12 engine is now the most powerful naturally-aspirated unit on any road-going Ferrari.

This mill comes mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Most interestingly, the Italian carmaker claims that the SP3 is capable of darting from 0-100kmph in just 2.85 seconds!