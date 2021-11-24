CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Ferrari Daytona SP3 - Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    138 Views
    Ferrari Daytona SP3 - Now in pictures

    The new supercars’ challenger from Ferrari is here in the form of the Daytona SP3. This latest Icona supercar derives its name from the brand's cars that raced in the 1967 24 Hours of Daytona and even finished 1-2-3. Given its significance, Ferrari will only offer 599 units of it around the world. Take a look at the car that will be offered at a base price of 2million euros! (Rs 16.68 crore).

    Front View

    Though in its usual red, the Daytona SP3 pays homage to some iconic Ferrari models like the 330 P3 and P4. It amalgamates those design elements with many modern touches to its overall shape.

    Rear View

    This limited-edition supercar has a front characterised by a sculpted nose section with slim LED headlights. On the other hand, its rear features horizontal strakes similar to again - classic race cars.

    Dashboard

    Inside too, it gives a glimpse of old race cars with a minimalistic look. Meanwhile, the seats with Blue Alcantara show inspiration taken by incorporating elements from Ferrari's old race cars again.

    Front Row Seats

    Heavily tuned to put out 850bhp and 697Nm of torque in the Daytona SP3, the 812 Competizione’s 6.5-litre V12 engine is now the most powerful naturally-aspirated unit on any road-going Ferrari.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    This mill comes mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Most interestingly, the Italian carmaker claims that the SP3 is capable of darting from 0-100kmph in just 2.85 seconds!

    Left Rear Three Quarter
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2022 Audi A6 facelift spied testing ahead of its official unveiling
     Next 
    Volkswagen India extends service support to customers affected by the floods in Chennai, Puducherry, and Tirupati

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon

    Polo GT TDI Review

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    118363 Views
    763 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Audi Q5

    Audi Q5

    ₹ 58.93 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdNOV
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi New Q3

    Audi New Q3

    ₹ 33.00 - 44.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2021 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon

    Polo GT TDI Review

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    118363 Views
    763 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Ferrari Daytona SP3 - Now in pictures