    Audi A4 updated with new colours and features

    Jay Shah

    Audi A4 updated with new colours and features

    - Now available in Tango Red and Manhattan Gray hues 

    - Technology variant gets a price increase of Rs 1.02 lakh

    Audi India has updated the A4 sedan with fresh colour schemes and a handful of new features. While the prices of Premium and Premium Plus variants remain unchanged, the top-spec Technology trim gets a price hike of Rs 1.02 lakh. 

    The Premium Plus trim of the Audi A4 is now priced at Rs 50.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and gets a flat-bottom leather-wrapped steering wheel along with a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen stereo system. Besides this, all variants can now be had with new Tango Red and Manhattan Gray exterior colours. 

    There are no mechanical changes to the Audi A4 and the luxury sedan continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine 188bhp and 320Nm of torque. The seven-speed DCT gearbox is the sole transmission option on offer. 

    Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The Audi A4 is our best-selling sedan and today, we are happy to introduce two new attractive colours along with feature updates. The Audi A4 is a multi-dimensional car - it is relaxing on everyday drives yet makes for an exhilarating drive when you’re in the mood for some fun. With the new 19 speakers, 755 W, B&O 3D sound system and the flat-bottom steering wheel, customers are sure to enjoy the Audi A4 even more.”

    Audi A4
