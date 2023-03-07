CarWale
    AC Cars to bring back the iconic Cobra GT Roadster

    Abhishek Nigam

    AC Cars to bring back the iconic Cobra GT Roadster
    • The car will be fully revealed in April 2023
    • Will get a massive 654bhp V8

    The AC Cobra is pretty much one of the most renowned muscle cars of its era. With a lightweight body and a massive engine under its long hood, it offered performance that only a few could handle. And now, Britain’s oldest active vehicle manufacturer is all set to unveil its stunning new model, the AC Cobra GT Roadster, this April.

    Ford Front Row Seats

    The new car has been built completely ground up and will be a modern cutting-edge sports car but with a lot of inspiration from its iconic predecessor. Styling has been taken care of by a team of world-class designers with both the interiors and the exteriors boasting a modern personality along with some of the latest materials and technology.

    The Cobra also gets a highly advanced extruded aluminium spaceframe chassis developed specifically for the car and allows for an excellent layout along with optimised suspension geometry and weight distribution.

    Ford Right Rear Three Quarter

    Finally, no Cobra can be complete without a massive engine and some big horsepower numbers and the new car does not disappoint. Powering the new AC Cobra is a V8 producing a mammoth 654bhp which guarantees some insane levels of performance. The new Cobra is expected to hit 100 kmph in just 3.4 seconds and hit dizzying top-speed numbers. It will be built in limited numbers only, with orders being taken already.  

     Previous 
    Mahindra Bolero gets BS6 2.0 upgrade; prices increased
     Next 
    Toyota Vellfire prices hiked in India by Rs 2.10 lakh

    • videos
    2018 Ford EcoSport S First Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    2018 Ford EcoSport S First Drive Review
    By CarWale Team28 May 2018
    5941 Views
    33 Likes
    Ford Freestyle Launched Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon
    Ford Freestyle Launched Explained in Detail
    By CarWale Team02 May 2018
    11057 Views
    15 Likes

