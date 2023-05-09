2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios driven: Now in Pictures

Hyundai India kick-started 2023 with the launch of the updated Grand i10 Nios and Aura siblings. The hatchback and compact sedan duo received subtle styling tweaks, added safety equipment, and BS6 Phase 2-compliant engines. Let us take a closer look at the 2023 Nios through these images.

The new Grand i10 Nios with small but evident styling updates does look fresh and different from its outgoing version. At the front, the grille is still bumper-mounted but is larger and wider in size. The LED projector headlamps retain their position whereas the redesigned DRLs have been moved lower, replacing the circular fog lamps.

Towards the side, the overall silhouette remains unaltered with the only change being the new fan-type design for the 15-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, the Nios has been fitted with new tail lamp clusters. These are connected by a reflector stripe that runs across the width of the tailgate. Except for the six monotone and two dual-tone exterior shades, the Nios is now offered in a new Spark Green hue too.

Inside, there are three themes for the cabin. While the black and grey theme is standard, the black with red/green insert is limited only to the dual-tone versions. The touchscreen infotainment unit continues to get physical buttons, however, the semi-digital instrument cluster has been swapped for an analogue unit with a MID screen.

In terms of features, Hyundai has upped the ante with the addition of cruise control, blue-colour footwell lamps, a wireless charging pad, and a Type-C charging port. The hatchback continues to be offered with rear aircon vents, a height-adjustable driver seat, a cooled glovebox, and automatic headlamps.

The new Hyundai Nios also ranks high on safety with six airbags, a tyre pressure monitor, hill-start assist control, and a rear-view camera with sensors. This is in addition to existing equipment that includes three-point seat belts and a reminder for all seats, ISOFIX anchorages, and ABS with EBD.

The new Grand i10 Nios is powered by a Real Driving Emissions (RDE)-compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine which puts out 82bhp and 114Nm of torque. The powertrain is mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. The same engine is also available in a CNG variant, which is mated only to a manual gearbox. The turbo-petrol and diesel mills on the Nios have been axed.

The Nios has a starting price of Rs. 5.73 lakh (ex-showroom) and can be had in Era, Magna, Sportz, and Asta variants. Meanwhile, the CNG version is available in Magna and Sportz trims which are priced at Rs. 7.58 lakh and Rs. 8.13 lakh, respectively. This 2023 iteration costs Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 48,000 more than its predecessor and rivals the likes of the Tata Tiago and Maruti Suzuki Swift.

Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi