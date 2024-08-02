CarWale
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios HY-CNG Duo variant launched in India at Rs 7.75 lakh

    Desirazu Venkat

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios HY-CNG Duo variant launched in India at Rs 7.75 lakh
    • Available in the Magna and Sportz variants
    • On-the-fly fuel-switching option

    The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios HY-CNG Duo has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 7.75 lakh. It’s available in two variants- Magna and Sportz and only with a five-speed manual transmission on offer.

    HY-Duo CNG is already available on the Exter compact SUV and is the South Korea automaker’s revised design for its CNG tanks. It has split the big tank into two parts and placed it lower in the boot thereby liberating precious space. This is especially important for a car like the Grand i10 Nios where boot space is already pretty tight. However, unlike Tata that’s done away with its single cylinder option, you can still get the Nios with one CNG tank also.

    The engine on offer is Hyundai’s 1.2-litre three-pot producing 68bhp and 95.2Nm. The only transmission on offer is the automaker’s five-speed manual and the CNG-petrol mode is switchable on the fly. You get the same features as the standard Magna and Sportz variants. In addition, all versions get 6 airbags, TPMS highline, rear parking camera, day and Night IRVM and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) as standard.

    The Nios sits in the middle of a new CNG race between Maruti, Tata and now Hyundai. Maruti only offer single-cylinder CNG but has the largest range while Tata has brought a two pedal option to the game and was also the first to create the dual CNG cylinder set up. Rivals around it include the Tiago CNG MT/AMT, Tigor CNG and in the upcoming months, the Swift and Dzire CNG.

    Price for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios HY-CNG Duo

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios HY-CNG Duo Magna- Rs 7.75 lakh

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios HY-CNG Duo Sportz- Rs 8.30 lakh

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Image
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.92 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
